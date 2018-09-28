20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 29

Morro Bay Library Book Sale
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Books, DVDs, CDs & magazines at low prices. Morro Bay Library. No admission charge. 805-772-6394.
‘On the Road’ Marathon
9 a.m. to noon
Sixty readers reading the full scroll version of Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road,” with music, burlesque, recollections and refreshments. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.
SLO Comix Fair
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The library’s very first comic convention will feature comics, snacks and activities for all ages. Costumes are encouraged. San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-781-5989.
Wild and Scenic Film Festival
10 a.m. to noon, 7 to 9:30 p.m.
Award-winning environmental and adventure films with silent auctions, giveaways from sponsors and the energy of local activism. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Avenue, Los Osos. $10 to $15. 805-548-0391.
Docent Walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve
10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Walk the Forest Loop Trail with Brian Morgan. 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
UC Master Gardeners’ Fall Fruit Festival
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The first annual Fall Fruit Festival. Garden of the Seven Sisters, 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 213-215-4758.
81st Annual Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A celebration of Arroyo Grande roots and its agricultural history. Heritage Square Park, Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.
34th Annual Central Coast Writers Conference
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This year’s three-day conference will feature three keynote presentations and 80 workshops. Cuesta College. $250. 805-305-0579.
California Poppy Decorative Artists 25th Annual Holiday Boutique
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
All items are handmade. A portion of our proceeds is donated to the Elks charity. Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-219-0656.
‘100 Thousand Poets for Change’
10:30 a.m. to noon
A mix of SLO poets will read poems to children to celebrate 100 Thousand Poets for Change. San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-903-3595.
Carolyn Cassady: Beat Icons
1 to 7 p.m.
Carolyn Cassady drew and painted the men she loved – Neal Cassady, Jack Kerouac, and Allen Ginsberg – becoming the iconographer of the Beat movement and a central figure in “On the Road.” With works from the 1940s through 1990s, the exhibition goes from her art-student days, through everyday life with the Beats, to Beat transcendence. Generously loaned by Carolyn and Neal’s daughter Jami Cassady. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.
Boots and Brews Festival
1 to 9 p.m.
Country music festival. Madonna Inn. $15 to $3,500. 805-543-3000.
‘Moonlight and Magnolias’
2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
Three men have five days to re-write the script for classic movie “Gone with the Wind.” Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
‘Art’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $36. 805-786-2440.
Damon Castillo
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-550-5252.
Templeton Oktoberfest
2 to 6 p.m.
Traditional German beer festival. Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton. $30 to $40. 805-434-1789.
Burning James and the Funky Flames
3 to 7 p.m.
Rock. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Rd., Point San Luis. $30. 805-540-5771.
4th Annual Harvest Hoedown
6 to 10 p.m.
Celebrate harvest in the Paso Robles wine country. Loading Chute, 6350 Webster Rd., Creston. $35 to $45. 805-591-4204.
Cal Poly Faculty Recital
7:30 p.m.
The Cal Poly Music Department’s Brynn Albanese will perform a violin recital, and will be joined by fellow faculty members Ken Hustad and John Astaire. Davidson Music Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-756-2406.
Woods Benefit Improv Show
8 to 10 p.m.
Benefit for Woods Humane Society. Free. Spike’s Pub, 570 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo.
