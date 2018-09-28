The San Luis Obispo Library will host a comic convention on Saturday.
The San Luis Obispo Library will host a comic convention on Saturday. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com
The San Luis Obispo Library will host a comic convention on Saturday. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com

Local

20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 29

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

September 28, 2018 03:51 PM

Morro Bay Library Book Sale

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Books, DVDs, CDs & magazines at low prices. Morro Bay Library. No admission charge. 805-772-6394.

‘On the Road’ Marathon

9 a.m. to noon

Sixty readers reading the full scroll version of Jack Kerouac’s “On the Road,” with music, burlesque, recollections and refreshments. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.

SLO Comix Fair

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The library’s very first comic convention will feature comics, snacks and activities for all ages. Costumes are encouraged. San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-781-5989.

Wild and Scenic Film Festival

10 a.m. to noon, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Award-winning environmental and adventure films with silent auctions, giveaways from sponsors and the energy of local activism. South Bay Community Center, 2180 Palisades Avenue, Los Osos. $10 to $15. 805-548-0391.

Docent Walk on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve

10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Walk the Forest Loop Trail with Brian Morgan. 2677 Tipton St., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.

UC Master Gardeners’ Fall Fruit Festival

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The first annual Fall Fruit Festival. Garden of the Seven Sisters, 2156 Sierra Way, San Luis Obispo. Free. 213-215-4758.

81st Annual Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

A celebration of Arroyo Grande roots and its agricultural history. Heritage Square Park, Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.

34th Annual Central Coast Writers Conference

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s three-day conference will feature three keynote presentations and 80 workshops. Cuesta College. $250. 805-305-0579.

California Poppy Decorative Artists 25th Annual Holiday Boutique

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All items are handmade. A portion of our proceeds is donated to the Elks charity. Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-219-0656.

‘100 Thousand Poets for Change’

10:30 a.m. to noon

A mix of SLO poets will read poems to children to celebrate 100 Thousand Poets for Change. San Luis Obispo Library. Free. 805-903-3595.

Carolyn Cassady: Beat Icons

1 to 7 p.m.

Carolyn Cassady drew and painted the men she loved – Neal Cassady, Jack Kerouac, and Allen Ginsberg – becoming the iconographer of the Beat movement and a central figure in “On the Road.” With works from the 1940s through 1990s, the exhibition goes from her art-student days, through everyday life with the Beats, to Beat transcendence. Generously loaned by Carolyn and Neal’s daughter Jami Cassady. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.

Boots and Brews Festival

1 to 9 p.m.

Country music festival. Madonna Inn. $15 to $3,500. 805-543-3000.

‘Moonlight and Magnolias’

2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

Three men have five days to re-write the script for classic movie “Gone with the Wind.” Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

‘Art’

2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.

Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $36. 805-786-2440.

Damon Castillo

2 to 6 p.m.

Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-550-5252.

Templeton Oktoberfest

2 to 6 p.m.

Traditional German beer festival. Templeton Park, 550 Crocker St., Templeton. $30 to $40. 805-434-1789.

Burning James and the Funky Flames

3 to 7 p.m.

Rock. Point San Luis Lighthouse, Lighthouse Rd., Point San Luis. $30. 805-540-5771.

4th Annual Harvest Hoedown

6 to 10 p.m.

Celebrate harvest in the Paso Robles wine country. Loading Chute, 6350 Webster Rd., Creston. $35 to $45. 805-591-4204.

Cal Poly Faculty Recital

7:30 p.m.

The Cal Poly Music Department’s Brynn Albanese will perform a violin recital, and will be joined by fellow faculty members Ken Hustad and John Astaire. Davidson Music Center, 1 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $5. 805-756-2406.

Woods Benefit Improv Show

8 to 10 p.m.

Benefit for Woods Humane Society. Free. Spike’s Pub, 570 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  