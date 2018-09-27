20 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 28

‘Images of North County’
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Photography. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave. Free. 805-461-6161.
Carlo Christian Exhibition
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Photographs of deserted buildings, farms and junkyards. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
‘Backroads: A Group Photo Show’
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Photographs of rural America by Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, Greg Siragusa, Matt Wilbourn and Michael Castaneda. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
34th Annual Central Coast Writers Conference
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
This year’s three-day conference will feature three keynote presentations and 80 workshops. Cuesta College. $250. 805-305-0579.
California Poppy Decorative Artists 25th Annual Holiday Boutique
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
All items are handmade. A portion of our proceeds is donated to the Elks charity. Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-219-0656.
Pressing Matters 2018
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prints curated by Juan Fuentes from artists all over the country. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. Free. 805-543-8562.
MBAA Juried Exhibit 2018
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings by artists throughout California, selected by juror Debra Joy Groesser. Art Center Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘Americana 2’
Noon to 9 p.m.
Nostalgic photography by Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.
Carolyn Cassady: Beat Icons
1 to 7 p.m.
With works from the 1940s through 1990s, the exhibition goes from Cassady’s art student days, through everyday life with the Beats, to Beat transcendence. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.
81st Annual Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival
4 to 9 p.m.
A celebration of Arroyo Grande roots and its agricultural history. Heritage Square Park, Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.
Sip’ n Saunter
5 to 8 p.m.
Back for its second year, Sip ’n Saunter will take place at 30 downtown venues. Downtown SLO Office, 1135 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-541-0286.
JD Project
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Rock. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
Tales of the Beats
6 to 8 p.m.
Conversation with Jami Cassady, daughter of Neal Cassady and other intimates of the half real, half magical figures who peopled Jack Kerouac’s great American road trip. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.
Hayley and the Crushers Release Party
6 to 8 p.m.
Rock. “Cool/Lame” album release concert. Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-458-4455.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Art’
7 to 9 p.m.
Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $36. 805-786-2440.
Wild & Scenic Film Festival
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Award-winning environmental and adventure films with silent auctions, giveaways from sponsors, and the energy of local activism. Second of three nights. King David Lodge, 859 Marsh Street, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $40. 805-548-0384.
‘Moonlight and Magnolias’
7:30 p.m.
Three men have five days to re-write the script for classic movie “Gone with the Wind.” Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
