The 81 annual Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival will be held in Arroyo Grande, Friday.
Local

20 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 28

By Tribune staff

September 27, 2018 02:54 PM

‘Images of North County’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Photography. Atascadero Library, 6555 Capistrano Ave. Free. 805-461-6161.

Carlo Christian Exhibition

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photographs of deserted buildings, farms and junkyards. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

‘Backroads: A Group Photo Show’

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Photographs of rural America by Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, Greg Siragusa, Matt Wilbourn and Michael Castaneda. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

34th Annual Central Coast Writers Conference

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

This year’s three-day conference will feature three keynote presentations and 80 workshops. Cuesta College. $250. 805-305-0579.

California Poppy Decorative Artists 25th Annual Holiday Boutique

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All items are handmade. A portion of our proceeds is donated to the Elks charity. Elks Lodge, 222 Elks Lane, San Luis Obispo. Free admission. 805-219-0656.

Pressing Matters 2018

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prints curated by Juan Fuentes from artists all over the country. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art. Free. 805-543-8562.

MBAA Juried Exhibit 2018

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings by artists throughout California, selected by juror Debra Joy Groesser. Art Center Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘Americana 2’

Noon to 9 p.m.

Nostalgic photography by Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.

Carolyn Cassady: Beat Icons

1 to 7 p.m.

With works from the 1940s through 1990s, the exhibition goes from Cassady’s art student days, through everyday life with the Beats, to Beat transcendence. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.

Cambria Farmers Market

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.

Avila Beach Farmers Market

4 to 8 p.m.

Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.

81st Annual Arroyo Grande Valley Harvest Festival

4 to 9 p.m.

A celebration of Arroyo Grande roots and its agricultural history. Heritage Square Park, Nelson Street, Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-458-3321.

Sip’ n Saunter

5 to 8 p.m.

Back for its second year, Sip ’n Saunter will take place at 30 downtown venues. Downtown SLO Office, 1135 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $40 to $50. 805-541-0286.

JD Project

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Rock. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Rd., Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.

Tales of the Beats

6 to 8 p.m.

Conversation with Jami Cassady, daughter of Neal Cassady and other intimates of the half real, half magical figures who peopled Jack Kerouac’s great American road trip. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-210-8687.

Hayley and the Crushers Release Party

6 to 8 p.m.

Rock. “Cool/Lame” album release concert. Boo Boo Records, 978 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-458-4455.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

‘Art’

7 to 9 p.m.

Three best friends feud over the purchase of a solid white painting. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $36. 805-786-2440.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

7 to 9:30 p.m.

Award-winning environmental and adventure films with silent auctions, giveaways from sponsors, and the energy of local activism. Second of three nights. King David Lodge, 859 Marsh Street, San Luis Obispo. $10 to $40. 805-548-0384.

‘Moonlight and Magnolias’

7:30 p.m.

Three men have five days to re-write the script for classic movie “Gone with the Wind.” Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

