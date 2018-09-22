18 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Sept. 23

3rd Annual Showdown Cornhole Tournament
9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cornhole tournament to benefit the Atascadero High Greybots. Famous Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. $80 to $128 per team. 661-317-6048.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 a.m. to noon
Enjoy a shaded stroll through ancient forest. Easy walk, chance of poison oak, 1 mile, 1.5 hours. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve. Free. 805-772-2694.
Backyard Studio Pop-Up
10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Local artisans showcasing and selling their work. Backyard Studio Pop-Up, 1120 Islay St., San Luis Obispo. Varies. 805-550-3846.
‘Images of North County’
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Images of North County by Tim Bryan, Laura Dienzo, Patricia Everett, Nancy Haglund, Charlene Martyn, William Rumbler, J. D. Shankle, Cheryl Strahl, and Chuck Wyke. Atascadero Library. Free. 805-461-6161.
Carlo Christian Exhibition
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Photographs of deserted buildings, farms and junkyards. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
‘Backroads: A Group Photo Show’
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Both color and black-&-white photographs of rural America by Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, Greg Siragusa, Matt Wilbourn and Michael Castaneda. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Pressing Matters 2018
11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The social activist, teacher and printmaker Juan Fuentes chose 64 prints by artists from all over the country to hang in the Museum’s Gray Wing. San Luis Obispo Museum of Art, 1010 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-8562.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Americana’
Noon to 9 p.m.
Photography by Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.
Speaking French at all levels
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St. #100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Mixed Media Collage
1 to 4 p.m.
Mixed media collage on canvas using papers collected by Jade Herrera. Community Art Gallery, 10 Cayucos Drive, Cayucos. Free. 805-995-2049.
Songwriters At Play: Victoria Vox
1 to 4 p.m.
Indie. Sculpterra Winery & Sculpture Garden, 5015 Linne Road, Paso Robles. 805-204-6821.
Rowan McGuire
1 to 4 p.m.
Indie/Alternative. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
‘Moonlight and Magnolias’
2 p.m.
This comedy centers on the last-minute re-write of the movie script of Gone with the Wind. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St. #200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
Reception: MBAA Juried Exhibit 2018
2 to 4 p.m.
Morro Bay Art Association invites you to meet the artists at an opening reception for the MBAA Juried Exhibit 2018. Art Center Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
San Luis Obispo Wind Orchestra: ‘Movies and Video Games’
3 to 5 p.m.
Orchestra. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center. $15 to $30. 805-464-9434.
Famous Jazz Artist Series: Andy Martin
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Jazz trombone. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St.mbria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Jess Wayne
6 to 8 p.m.
Folk. STAX Wine Bar, 1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. 805-772-5055.
