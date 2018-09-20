Visitors can learn more about the Oceano Dunes on Friday during tours of the Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center.
Visitors can learn more about the Oceano Dunes on Friday during tours of the Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Visitors can learn more about the Oceano Dunes on Friday during tours of the Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Local

19 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 21

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

September 20, 2018 05:00 PM

Local Artists Originals

10 to 6 p.m.

Local artists Ken Christensen, Jerry Scott and Marguerite Costigan exhibit their original oils and watercolor paintings. Frame Works, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-542-9000.

‘Images of North County’

10 to 5 p.m.

Enjoy the work of local photographers Tim Bryan, Laura Dienzo, Patricia Everett, Nancy Haglund, Charlene Martyn, William Rumbler, J. D. Shankle, Cheryl Strahl, and Chuck Wyke. Atascadero Library. Free. 805-461-6161.

Carlo Christian Exhibition

10 to 6 p.m.

Photographs of deserted buildings, farms and junkyards. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

‘Backroads: A Group Photo Show’

10 to 6 p.m.

Photographs of rural America by Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, Greg Siragusa, Matt Wilbourn and Michael Castaneda. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, plus Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

MBAA Juried Exhibit 2018

Noon to 4 p.m.

Paintings by artists throughout California, selected by juror Debra Joy Groesser. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.

‘Americana’

Noon to 9 p.m.

Photography by Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.

Mixed Media Collage

1 to 4 p.m.

Mixed media collage on canvas using unique and beautiful papers collected by the artist on her travels. On view through Oct. 3. Community Art Gallery, Cayucos. Free. 805-995-2049.

Cambria Farmers Market

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.

Avila Beach Farmers Market

4 to 8 p.m.

Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.

The Jammies

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Rock, Reggae. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $8 to $14. 805-239-1616.

Truxton Mile

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Country. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.

Generation Gap

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Classic and contemporary hits. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St, Arroyo Grande.

AJM Band

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Blues, classic rock. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15. 805-238-9940.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Jazz pianist and vibraphone player performs songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St.mbria.

‘Scary Poppins’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

In this “Mary Poppins” spoof, a family hires a nanny who arrives with creepy music, mind control powers and a host of wacky friends. With “Halloween Party Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘Moonlight and Magnolias’

7:30 p.m.

Three men have five days to re-write the script for classic movie “Gone with the Wind.” Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.

‘Eleemosynary’

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Three generations of women struggle to communicate and find forgiveness. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-8190.

Lauren Alaina

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

Country. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $19. 805-329-5725.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

  Comments  