19 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Sept. 21

Local Artists Originals
10 to 6 p.m.
Local artists Ken Christensen, Jerry Scott and Marguerite Costigan exhibit their original oils and watercolor paintings. Frame Works, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-542-9000.
‘Images of North County’
10 to 5 p.m.
Enjoy the work of local photographers Tim Bryan, Laura Dienzo, Patricia Everett, Nancy Haglund, Charlene Martyn, William Rumbler, J. D. Shankle, Cheryl Strahl, and Chuck Wyke. Atascadero Library. Free. 805-461-6161.
Carlo Christian Exhibition
10 to 6 p.m.
Photographs of deserted buildings, farms and junkyards. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
‘Backroads: A Group Photo Show’
10 to 6 p.m.
Photographs of rural America by Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, Greg Siragusa, Matt Wilbourn and Michael Castaneda. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, plus Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
MBAA Juried Exhibit 2018
Noon to 4 p.m.
Paintings by artists throughout California, selected by juror Debra Joy Groesser. Art Center Morro Bay, 835 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2504.
‘Americana’
Noon to 9 p.m.
Photography by Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.
Mixed Media Collage
1 to 4 p.m.
Mixed media collage on canvas using unique and beautiful papers collected by the artist on her travels. On view through Oct. 3. Community Art Gallery, Cayucos. Free. 805-995-2049.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.
The Jammies
5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Rock, Reggae. Robert Hall Winery, 3443 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $8 to $14. 805-239-1616.
Truxton Mile
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Country. Tooth & Nail Winery, 3090 Anderson Road, Paso Robles. Free. 805-369-6100.
Generation Gap
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Classic and contemporary hits. Branch Street Deli, 203 E. Branch St, Arroyo Grande.
AJM Band
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Blues, classic rock. Pomar Junction Vineyard and Winery, 5036 El Pomar Road, Templeton. $15. 805-238-9940.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Jazz pianist and vibraphone player performs songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St.mbria.
‘Scary Poppins’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
In this “Mary Poppins” spoof, a family hires a nanny who arrives with creepy music, mind control powers and a host of wacky friends. With “Halloween Party Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama & Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Moonlight and Magnolias’
7:30 p.m.
Three men have five days to re-write the script for classic movie “Gone with the Wind.” Wine Country Theatre. Park Ballroom, 1232 Park St., No. 200, Paso Robles. $15 to $25. 800-838-3006.
‘Eleemosynary’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Three generations of women struggle to communicate and find forgiveness. Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $10. 805-927-8190.
Lauren Alaina
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Country. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $19. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments