Kids and adults stomp on clay to help Cuesta College art students

Cuesta Colleges mixes it up with a muddy clay stomp

By Sarah Linn

slinn@thetribunenews.com

September 19, 2018 04:30 PM

Kids and adults mixed it up at Cuesta College’s fifth annual Clay Stomp, held Wednesday in San Luis Obispo.

The community college’s ceramics program invited students, faculty, staff members and the public to campus to mix more than 6,000 pounds of clay with their feet. Young children from Cuesta College’s Children’s Center also helped out.

According to Clay Stomp organizer and Cuesta College ceramics instructor Jarred Pfeiffer, the inspiration behind the event comes from his father, who started stomping clay in his backyard in 1978.

“The stomp is a way to bring students, faculty and community members together to have fun and help out,” Pfeiffer said in a news release. It also saves the ceramics program money.

The mixed clay will be used by students in ceramics classes during the semester.

