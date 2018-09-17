Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash on Highway 46

A woman was killed and a man received major injuries Sunday evening after the motorcycle they were riding collided with two cars, according to the CHP.

Just before 6 p.m. Sunday, 30-year-old Ryan Pavone of Porterville was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle east on Highway 46 west of Arbor Road at 65 mph, according to the CHP. His passenger, a 27-year-old Porterville woman, was sitting behind him on the motorcycle, the CHP said.

Meanwhile, Daniel Smith, 37, of Lemoore, had stopped in his 2017 Nissan on the right shoulder of eastbound Highway 46, west of Arbor Road, the CHP said.

As Pavone approached the rear of Smith’s Nissan, his motorcycle drifted over the solid white line of eastbound Highway 46 and onto the shoulder, causing the front of the motorcycle to crash into the left rear bumper of the car, the CHP said.

The impact threw the woman passenger from the motorcycle, while Pavone and the motorcycle started sliding northeast, the CHP said.

At the same time, 49-year-old Brian Terrizzi of Templeton was driving a 2010 Ford westbound on Highway 46, west of Arbor Road.

Terrizzi couldn’t avoid the motorcycle as it slid toward him, and the motorcycle crashed into the left side of the Ford, the CHP said.

Pavone was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo with major injuries, the CHP said.

His passenger was killed in the crash. She has not yet been identified.

Alcohol or drugs don’t appear to be factors in the collision, the CHP said, and both motorcycle riders were wearing helmets.

