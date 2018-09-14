20 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Sept. 15

Estero Bluffs Rocks
9 to 11 a.m.
See the mix of rocks that tectonic forces spewed up. 2 miles, two hours. Estero Bluffs. Free. 805-772-2694.
SLO County Coastal Cleanup Day
9 a.m. to noon.
Choose from over 30 cleanup sites throughout SLO County from San Simeon to Oso Flaco. Free. ecoslo.org/coastal-cleanup-day. 805-544-1777.
Local Artists Originals
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Local artists Ken Christensen, Jerry Scott and Marguerite Costigan exhibit their original oils and watercolor paintings. Frame Works, 339 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. 805-542-9000.
Mixed Media Collage
1 to 4 p.m.
Mixed-media collage on canvas using unique and beautiful papers collected by Jade Herrera. Community Art Gallery, 10 Cayucos Drive. Free. 805-995-2049.
San Luis Obispo Neighborhood Produce Exchange
10 to 10:30 a.m.
Exchange organic and handcrafted goods. Johnson Park, 1020 Southwood Dr., San Luis Obispo. Free. 818-489-7085.
Home & Garden Expo
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Home and Garden expo. Madonna Inn and Expo Center, 100 Madonna Rd., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-772-4600.
Images of North County
10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Enjoy the work of local photographers Tim Bryan, Laura Dienzo, Patricia Everett, Nancy Haglund, Charlene Martyn, William Rumbler, J. D. Shankle, Cheryl Strahl, and Chuck Wyke. Atascadero Library. Free. 805-461-6161.
Carlo Christian Exhibition
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Photographs of deserted buildings, farms and junkyards. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
‘Backroads: A Group Photo Show’
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Both color and black-&-white photographs of rural America by Jack McNeal, Karen Peterson, Greg Siragusa, Matt Wilbourn and Michael Castaneda. Gallery at Marina Square, 601 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-1068.
Kbong
10 p.m.
Reggae. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo.
White’s Point Vistas
11 to 11:45 a.m.
Enjoy a short, steep walk to view the estuary, home to hundreds of marine and terrestrial animals. Moderate walk, 0.5 miles, 0.75 hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
‘Americana’
Noon to 9 p.m.
Award-winning photographers Dean Crawford Jr. and Deb Hofstetter invite you to remember the nostalgic scenes of your youth with their Americana exhibition. Studios on the Park, 1130 Pine St., Paso Robles. 805-238-9800.
Staged Reading: ‘The White Rose’
2 p.m., 7 p.m.
In Nazi Germany, a group of students secretly try to undermine the tide of hatred. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
Drawing with a Microscope
2 to 4 p.m.
Examine the details of flowers, shells, and other artifacts and capture them on paper. Two hours. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History. Free. 805-772-2694.
Resination
2 to 6 p.m.
Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-550-5252.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
The Sounds of East L.A.
3 to 6 p.m., 7 to 10 p.m.
Music of East L.A. Traffic Way Records, 5870 Traffic Way, Atascadero. Free. 805-464-2994.
Kansas
7 p.m.
Rock. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $95. kansasband.com
‘Of Mice and Men’
7 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
Petty Theft
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Tom Petty cover band. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-329-5725.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
