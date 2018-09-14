911 service restored for Verizon customers in SLO County

Update, 10:06 a.m.
Verizon Wireless customers’ 911 service had been restored in San Luis Obispo County as of 9:06 a.m. on Friday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Original story:
San Luis Obispo County Verizon Wireless customers on Friday began experiencing difficulties with 911 service, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Customers started noticing an “unidentified issue” about 12:14 a.m., according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Verizon is working to correct the issue, but there is currently no time estimate as to when the issue will be resolved.
The Sheriff’s Office has forwarded Verizon 911 calls to the non-emergency business line, and text to 911 services are still working.
During the outage, the Sheriff’s Office recommends Verizon customers call their local law enforcement or emergency services agencies directly.
