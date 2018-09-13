2 crashes on Hwy. 101 slow traffic on Cuesta Grade

Update, 11 a.m.
Both crashes have been cleared, Poelking said. Minor injuries were reported in the second crash.
Original story:
Two car crashes are snarling traffic on southbound Highway 101 on Thursday morning.
The first crash involved two vehicles and happened at about 10 a.m. on Highway 101 just south of the Cuesta summit, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.
The crash is primarily in the southbound lanes, according to CHP Ofcr. Mike Poelking, but officials are conducting traffic breaks on both sides of the highway.
Three people received minor injuries in the crash, Poelking said.
The second crash, which also involved two vehicles, happened at about 10:20 a.m. on southbound Highway 101 just south of Highway 58, according to the CHP’s incident information page.
Additional information, such as injuries, was not immediately available, Poelking said. However, “this will mess up traffic for a while,” he said.
This story will be updated.
Comments