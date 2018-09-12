Crash on Hwy. 101 in Nipomo blocks northbound lanes

Update, 9:30 a.m.
Authorities have cleared the scene of the crash, according to CHP Ofcr. Mike Poelking. Three vehicles were involved in the collision, and minor injuries were reported, but no one was taken to the hospital, Poelking said.
Original story:
A crash on Highway 101 in Nipomo on Wednesday morning blocked both northbound lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The crash happened at about 8 a.m. near the Tefft Street off ramp, according to the CHP’s incident information log. At least three vehicles were involved, including a white Toyota Corolla, a white pickup truck and a black Ford F-150, according to CHP Ofcr. Mike Poelking.
The crash was blocking both lanes of traffic, according to the incident information log. No injuries were reported.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Comments