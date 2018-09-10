SLO wants to hear from you on the future of its parks and recreation

San Luis Obispo wants to hear from the public on what it would like to see as important features for the city’s parks facilities and recreation programs.
The city will hold an workshop on Thursday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the city’s Ludwick Community Center at 864 Santa Rosa St. at the corner of Santa Rosa and Mill streets.
New parks are being proposed in the city as part of multiple residential projects, and the city is seeking a vision and data to help meet community needs and desires.
All comments will be collected and considered as the city works toward a Parks and Recreation Master Plan and Element Update, which the City Council identified as a need during its last budget approval related to parks and recreation.
The drop-in workshop will allow the public to get involved and tell the city and the project consultants what is important to them.
There will be eight interactive stations to engage with staff and share inspirations and ideas related to focused topics and issues.
Workshop participants who visit each station can win a FitBit and other prizes. Families and people of all ages are welcome to attend and are encouraged to actively participate.
