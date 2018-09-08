Tanker truck crash forces evacuations in Nipomo

A tanker truck crash in Nipomo has closed a portion of Highway 1 and Willow Road and forced the evacuation of nearby residents, Cal Fire says.
The tanker rolled off the road and flipped on its side in foggy conditions, and a hazmat team is responding to the scene.
Willow Road is closed between Highway 1 and Guadalupe Road, and Highway 1 is closed between Sheridan Road and Arriba Place, according to Cal Fire.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the CHP are also responding to the incident.
The story will be updated.
Comments