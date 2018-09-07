SLO County wants to roll out ‘clinics on wheels’ to treat mentally ill homeless people

Saying that more than 25 percent of homeless Californians have severe mental illness, Gov. Jerry Brown and state legislators allocated $50 million to local agencies this year to increase services and outreach. Homelessness is increasing statewide and persists in San Luis Obispo County. Here, an unidentified man cleans up around his living area in Grover Beach that was cleared out in 2016. Joe Johnston jjohnston@thetribunenews.com