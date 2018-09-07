Here’s what your local governments are talking about for the week of Sept. 10, 2018

Arroyo Grande City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5400. Mayor’s commendation in recognition of the Arroyo Grande Lions Club for its donation to the Arroyo Grande Police Department K-9 Program.
Atascadero City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-461-5000. Consider a request to defer payment of development fees for the Homes2Suites Hilton Hotel. Receive an update on the Atascadero native tree ordinance.
Morro Bay City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Public hearing for consideration of new water and sewer rates; update on harbor department lease management policy.
Nipomo Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-929-1133. Consider authorizing task order for design engineering services for supplemental water project pipeline improvements.
Oceano Community Services District. Meets Wednesday. 805-481-6730. Hear appeal on a fee determination for new commercial structure at 1827 Front St.
Paso Robles Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3970. Consider a one-year time extension for a nine-home Habitat for Humanity development at 2811 Vine St. Consider a two-year time extension for the Destino Hotel Resort at 3350 Airport Road. Consider plans for a 95-unit apartment complex at 3328 Spring St.
Pismo Beach Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4658. Pier plaza study session.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Consider use of state funds for mental health services for homeless people; consider proposed plan to manage Cave Landing/Pirate’s Cove; Hearing on appeal of denial for vacation rental permit at 650 Pacific Ave. in Cayucos.
