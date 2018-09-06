See the huge smoke plume from Paso apartment fire

A fire broke out at a Paso Robles apartment complex on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
By
A fire broke out at a Paso Robles apartment complex on Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018.
By

Local

Fire at Paso Robles apartment backs up Hwy. 101 traffic

By Gabby Ferreira

gferreira@thetribunenews.com

September 06, 2018 01:03 PM

A fire burned a Paso Robles apartment on Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic on Highway 101.

The fire was first reported about 12:15 p.m. at an apartment complex at 102 Spring St., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.

Traffic backed up onto Highway 101 as a result of the fire, according to CHP Ofcr. Scott Koolman. He said CHP officers helped Paso Robles police with traffic control on the off-ramp at Niblick Road and 1st Street.

Koolman said the CHP hadn’t closed any roads as a result of the fire.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Gabby Ferreira: 805-781-7858



