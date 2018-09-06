Fire at Paso Robles apartment backs up Hwy. 101 traffic

A fire burned a Paso Robles apartment on Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic on Highway 101.
The fire was first reported about 12:15 p.m. at an apartment complex at 102 Spring St., according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page.
Traffic backed up onto Highway 101 as a result of the fire, according to CHP Ofcr. Scott Koolman. He said CHP officers helped Paso Robles police with traffic control on the off-ramp at Niblick Road and 1st Street.
Koolman said the CHP hadn’t closed any roads as a result of the fire.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This story will be updated.
