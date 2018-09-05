SLO is the best college town in California, site says

San Luis Obispo has been named the best college town in California.
The city, home to Cal Poly, topped the list of college towns in the Golden State, according to a recent ranking by Reviews.org.
The site sought out cities with less than 250,000 residents and “a low cost of living, abundant jobs, and easy transportation.”
Using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics, Reviews.org analyzed overall population, student population, rental costs, college education rates, transportation access, unemployment rates and bar availability.
Iowa City (University of Iowa) was ranked No. 1 on the list, followed by Ithaca, New York (Cornell University), and Champaign-Urbana, Illinois (University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana).
San Luis Obispo came in at No. 41 overall. No other California school cracked the top 50.
Reviews.org also ranked San Luis Obispo in the top 10 for “best college towns for bars,” based on bartender employment rates.
Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Comments