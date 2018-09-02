Fires near Paso Robles burn about 25 acres, cause evacuations, road closures

Multiple fires off Creston Road near Paso Robles burned about 25 acres and caused evacuations and road closures on Creston Road on Sunday afternoon, according to Cal Fire.
The fires began at about 12:10 p.m. in the area of Creston Road near Franklin Hot Springs, according to the California Highway Patrol’s incident information page. The fires appear to have been caused by a vehicle towing a trailer, according to Cal Fire Capt. Ryan Grebe.
There are about four fires total and they’ve burned about 25 acres collectively, Grebe said.
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office has issued a reverse 911 to residents northeast of Franklin Hot Springs, according to Sgt. Jason Hall. Deputies have evacuated residents between the 2900 and 3500 blocks of Creston Road, Hall said.
Creston Road has been closed in both directions at Neal Spring Road and Laguna Del Campo, according to the CHP’s incident information page.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
