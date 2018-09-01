An inmate was found unresponsive Saturday morning at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to Cal Fire.
SLO County Jail inmate found unresponsive, officials say

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

September 01, 2018 01:47 PM

An inmate was found unresponsive Saturday morning at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to Cal Fire.

Two engines were dispatched to the jail at 11:46 a.m., a Cal Fire spokesman said.

Cal Fire was not able to provide an update on the inmate’s condition as of 1:30 p.m.

County Jail staff could not immediately be reached for comment.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.

