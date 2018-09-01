SLO County Jail inmate found unresponsive, officials say

An inmate was found unresponsive Saturday morning at the San Luis Obispo County Jail, according to Cal Fire.
Two engines were dispatched to the jail at 11:46 a.m., a Cal Fire spokesman said.
Cal Fire was not able to provide an update on the inmate’s condition as of 1:30 p.m.
County Jail staff could not immediately be reached for comment.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
