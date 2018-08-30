David Greene, host of National Public Radio’s “Morning Edition,” and Kelly McEvers, previous host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” will speak at a Cuesta College forum to benefit KCBX radio on Aug. 31.
Local

14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 31

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 30, 2018 03:27 PM

Harbor Seals of Cambria

10 to noon

Observe Cambria’s resident harbor seals and learn about their biology and life history. Moonstone Beach Boardwalk. Free. 805-927-2010.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

10 a.m. to noon

A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

5 Environments of the San Simeon Nature Preserve

2 to 4 p.m.

Experience the San Simeon Nature Preserve’s five distinct environments and learn how they support a diverse community of plants and animals. Hearst San Simeon State Park — Washburn Day Use Area. Free. 805-927-2010.

Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

Surrounded by elegant buildings and exotic gardens, how did the people in this dusty cattle town really live? Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Cambria Farmers Market

2:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.

‘Spy Kids’ movie showing

3 to 5 p.m.

Two young kids become spies in an attempt to save their parents. SLO Library - San Luis Obispo, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775.

Avila Beach Farmers Market

4 to 8 p.m.

Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.

Charlie Shoemake

6 to 8:30 p.m.

Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.

‘Of Mice and Men’

7 p.m.

The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.

‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

7 to 9 p.m.

In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’

7 to 9:30 p.m.

A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

Zig Zags

7:30 to 10:30 p.m.

With heavy shredders Animal Vision, Mummy Finger and Stone Mountain. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-548-2337.

In Person with NPR’s David Greene and Kelly McEvers

7:30 to 9 p.m.

Listen to a candid discussion with two prominent NPR personalities: David Greene and Kelly McEvers. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $25 to $100. 805-549-8855.

For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.

