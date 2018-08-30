14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 31

Harbor Seals of Cambria
10 to noon
Observe Cambria’s resident harbor seals and learn about their biology and life history. Moonstone Beach Boardwalk. Free. 805-927-2010.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
10 a.m. to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
5 Environments of the San Simeon Nature Preserve
2 to 4 p.m.
Experience the San Simeon Nature Preserve’s five distinct environments and learn how they support a diverse community of plants and animals. Hearst San Simeon State Park — Washburn Day Use Area. Free. 805-927-2010.
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Surrounded by elegant buildings and exotic gardens, how did the people in this dusty cattle town really live? Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.
‘Spy Kids’ movie showing
3 to 5 p.m.
Two young kids become spies in an attempt to save their parents. SLO Library - San Luis Obispo, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘Of Mice and Men’
7 p.m.
The tragic story of George and Lennie. St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 545 Shasta Ave, Morro Bay. $15 to $20.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
7 to 9 p.m.
In ancient Rome, a slave attempts to win his freedom by helping his master woo the girl next door. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Zig Zags
7:30 to 10:30 p.m.
With heavy shredders Animal Vision, Mummy Finger and Stone Mountain. The Libertine Pub, 801 Embarcadero, Morro Bay. Free. 805-548-2337.
In Person with NPR’s David Greene and Kelly McEvers
7:30 to 9 p.m.
Listen to a candid discussion with two prominent NPR personalities: David Greene and Kelly McEvers. Cuesta College Cultural & Performing Arts Center, Highway 1, San Luis Obispo. $25 to $100. 805-549-8855.
