Over 5,000 affected by outage in North County; power mostly restored

Update, 11:20 a.m.
Power was mostly restored just before 11 a.m., according to PG&E meteorologist John Lindsey. However, there are still about 46 people in the area of Templeton Road that are still without power, according to PG&E’s outage map. The outage was caused by a downed power line on Templeton Road, Lindsey said. PG&E is investigating what caused the power line to fall, according to Lindsey.
Original story:
A power outage in the North County on Monday morning is affecting nearly 5,500 customers, according to PG&E’s website.
The outage started at about 10 a.m. and is affecting customers from Templeton to Pozo, according to PG&E.
The cause of the outage is unknown, and 5,463 power customers are affected., mostly to the east of Highway 101.
PG&E said it expects to have power restored by about 1:30 p.m.
This story will be updated as information becomes available.
