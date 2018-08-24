Amtrak train hits semi truck on SLO County tracks

Amtrak Pacific Surfliner passengers can expect long delays after Train 774 struck a tractor trailer on the tracks south of Guadalupe early Friday morning.
According to the Pacific Surfliner Twitter account, “lengthy delays are expected and will impact service to and from San Luis Obispo.”
No other information, including about any possible injuries, was immediately available.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more news becomes available.
