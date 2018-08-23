Here’s why you might hear sirens around SLO County on Saturday

Get your earplugs ready: The San Luis Obispo County Office of Emergency Services will be conducting its annual siren test on Saturday.

The annual Early Warning System Siren Test will be happen twice on Saturday, during which time all 131 sirens in the county will be sounded at the same time, according to a news release.

The sirens were installed as a warning system for the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant, but can be used for “any local emergency when there is need for the public to take protective actions such as evacuation or shelter in place,” according to the release. They span from Cayucos to the Nipomo Mesa.

The first test will happen at noon, with a second test following at 12:30 p.m. Each test will last three minutes.

(In case you’re wondering, the sirens are sounded twice to test both the primary and backup activation points.)

The sirens are tested regularly throughout the year, but this is the only time all will go off at the same time, according to the release.

No action is required by the public. In the event of an actual emergency, the sirens sound to alert people to tune in to their local radio stations for information on the emergency.

For additional information about public alert and notification systems or about how to prepare your family for an emergency, visit the County Office of Emergency Services at http://www.slocounty.ca.gov/oes or call 805-781-5011.





