Highway 1 near Ragged Point closed after big rig crash

A semi truck jack-knifed on Highway 1 approximately one mile north of Ragged Point on Wednesday, temporarily closing northbound and southbound lanes, according to the CHP.
The crash occurred just north of the Monterey County line at 9:52 a.m., and CHP spokesman Patrick Seebart said officers are still investigating the cause. There were no injuries reported.
The road is expected to be closed for three hours while a tow truck travels via Nacimiento-Fergusson Road to the scene of the disabled 18-wheeler.
