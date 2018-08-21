Here’s where street repairs are taking place in SLO

Work to upgrade roadways around Sinsheimer Elementary School in San Luis Obispo will begin Aug. 27, bringing lane closures and delays
Maintenance of the roads on the southern end of the city began Tuesday, according to the city.
The upgrades are part of a $2.5 million Laurel Lane Complete Streets and Roadway Maintenance Sealing project, approved by the San Luis Obispo City Council in June.
The work includes surfacing and restriping to make streets safer for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians, city officials said in a news release.
Work immediately surrounding Sinsheimer Elementary on Augusta, Bishop and Sydney streets will be done outside of pick-up and drop-off times for students.
Work times include:
- Augusta (Bishop to Laurel): 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
- Bishop (Augusta to Johnson): 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
- Sydney (Augusta to Johnson): 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Most of the funding for the work is coming from the Local Revenue Measure, also known as Measure G.
The 2015 Traffic Safety Report identified the intersection of Laurel Lane and Southwood Drive as the highest-ranking intersection for pedestrian collisions on city-maintained streets.
Planned intersection modifications will shorten crossing distances at intersections, while buffered bicycle lanes will improve the walking and biking environment of the corridor.
“The Laurel, Southwood, Orcutt and Broad neighborhoods will be primarily impacted by construction,” the city said. “Roads will remain open, but commuters should expect intermittent lane closures and delays on weekdays during daytime hours.”
Detour information and “No Parking” signs will be posted 30 hours prior to work.
For more information regarding traffic impacts or ongoing projects, call the San Luis Obispo Public Works Department at 805-781-7200 or visit www.slocity.org.
