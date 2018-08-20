Crash on Hwy. 101 blocks two lanes near Avila Beach

A vehicle crash involving a semi-truck backed up rush hour traffic on southbound Highway 101 near Avila Beach Drive at 5:29 p.m. Monday.
California Highway Patrol officials have responded, but the dispatch center said it didn’t have any additional details as of about 6 p.m.
John Boy’s Towing was called out, according to the CHP’s traffic incident information website. Two of three lanes were reported closed as of 6:19 p.m., CHP officials reported.
It appears the semi-truck had a 50-foot empty trailer, according to the incident page.
