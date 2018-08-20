Family of SLO County artist John Landon wants to create a local tribute in his honor

On Sunday, friends and family of renowned artist John Landon came together to honor his life through a memorial service. Now, they’ve set up a GoFundMe page with hopes of honoring the life he led in the art community.

Landon, well known for his “California expressionism” style, died Wednesday, Aug. 15, at age 68 after being injured in a car crash near Avila Beach two weeks earlier.

“His passing was a shock to us, as it was to everyone else,” his son, Simon Landon said. “He gave his time, he connected with so many people, he just gave a lot. I think that’s why he had such an impact on the community.”

Emily Stewart, a friend of the family, set up the GoFundMe to help Landon’s children pay for end-of-life expenses and create a tribute to their father.

Stewart set a goal of raising $25,000 for the Landon family. As of Monday, five people had donated, raising $1,175.

Although the Landon children are not sure as to what the tribute will entail, Simon said it will be “more than just a park bench with a plaque” and will reflect his father’s love for the Central Coast.

Landon lived here for more than three decades, and his murals have decorated several buildings in Shell Beach over the years. He also owned art galleries in Pismo Beach and San Luis Obispo.

Landon’s four children plan on speaking to either San Luis Obispo or Shell Beach city officials about where would be best to honor their father’s memory, Simon said.