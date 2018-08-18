Hundreds of dune buggies parade across the beach at Oceano Dunes
Hundreds of dune buggies drove across the sand at the Oceano Dunes in San Luis Obispo County, California, for the second Dune Buggy Reunion. The event featured a parade, outdoor movie and freestyle hill climbs.
Come along on a walking tour of San Luis Obispo, a well-preserved city that has retained much of its history. From outlaw tales to adobe life to railroad history, Secret SLO's tours satisfy the curious.
The Wellsona Road and Highway 101 intersection in Paso Robles, California, has seen about 20 car crashes since 2011, and seven were fatal. Caltrans plans to put an underpass just south of the intersection.
What did Morro Bay, California, look like in the 1940s? An 8mm video shot in 1948 by Cayucos resident Vic Hansen shows how much the San Luis Obispo County city has changed in the years after World War II.