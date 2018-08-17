Mountain lion caught on camera outside house near Atascadero

A large mountain lion sauntered through a sleeping neighborhood west of Atascadero in the early morning hours Friday.

Nearby residents found out because Teresa Zawicki’s security camera caught the large cougar walking through her driveway about 4:20 a.m.

The next morning, Zawicki and her neighbors found the lion’s partially eaten deer kill nearby Monita Road and San Gabriel Road off Highway 41.

It’s common for lions to cache their prey and return to finish the meal later.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Mountain lions often cache their prey to return to the feast later. This deer was discovered by neighbors near San Gabriel Road off Highway 41 west of Atascadero. Teresa Zawicki

“We’ve always known they were here and very elusive. So we don’t allow our dogs outside unless we’re with them,” said Zawicki, who has lived in the house for five years. “When we moved in, neighbors told us there had been mountain lions here occasionally. Last year, some neighbors lost a few pets — cats and smaller dogs — and a llama was attacked and injured, but lived.”

The predator is common in San Luis Obispo County, parts of which are considered prime mountain lion territory.

“I think it’s incredible! They’re amazing, beautiful animals and have my respect,” Zawicki said. “We can share their natural habitat if we just pay attention.”

SHARE COPY LINK Researchers found four mountain lion kittens living in the Santa Monica Mountains of Southern California, they announced on Tuesday. The kittens, who are all female, are the first litter found in the Simi Hills area north of Los Angeles.





