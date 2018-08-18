The City of Paso Robles is asking a Superior Court judge in an ongoing criminal case to block the release of confidential personnel records for police Sgt. Christopher McGuire, an officer who’s accused of criminal misconduct and being investigated by the county Sheriff’s Office.
Here’s what your local governments are talking about the week of Aug. 20, 2018

By Tribune staff

newsroom@thetribunenews.com

August 18, 2018 05:16 PM

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Approve construction of eight attached single-family homes at 184 Brisco Road by Habitat for Humanit for San Luis Obispo County.

Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Update on South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District; review proposed revised life safety requirements for commercial cannabis facilities; hear street repair update.

Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Discuss concept plan for retail and hotel space at 833 Embarcadero. Discuss precise plan for hotel space at 725 Embarcadero.

Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Thursday for special meeting. 805-772-6270. Discuss Plan Morro Bay, general plan/local coastal plan update.

Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider a request from Justin Vineyards and Winery to remove 13 oak trees to construct a new wine storage building on Wisteria Lane. Consider short-term rental regulations.

Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Update fee schedule to add short-term vacation rental application fee; introduce ordinance regulating short-term rental administration and enforcement; consider cancellation of Nov. 6, 2018 election.

San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Discuss amendments to Affordable Housing Fund fee structure and Inclusionary Housing Ordinance; Consider and provide direction on County Housing Initiatives Package.

Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider a $12,100 survey on how to best fund Fire and Emergency Services. Receive a report on the sale or transfer of unconnected water units within the district.

