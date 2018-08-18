Here’s what your local governments are talking about the week of Aug. 20, 2018

Arroyo Grande Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-473-5420. Approve construction of eight attached single-family homes at 184 Brisco Road by Habitat for Humanit for San Luis Obispo County.
Grover Beach City Council. Meets Monday. 805-473-4567. Update on South San Luis Obispo County Sanitation District; review proposed revised life safety requirements for commercial cannabis facilities; hear street repair update.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Tuesday. 805-772-6270. Discuss concept plan for retail and hotel space at 833 Embarcadero. Discuss precise plan for hotel space at 725 Embarcadero.
Morro Bay Planning Commission. Meets Thursday for special meeting. 805-772-6270. Discuss Plan Morro Bay, general plan/local coastal plan update.
Paso Robles City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-237-3888. Consider a request from Justin Vineyards and Winery to remove 13 oak trees to construct a new wine storage building on Wisteria Lane. Consider short-term rental regulations.
Pismo Beach City Council. Meets Tuesday. 805-773-4657. Update fee schedule to add short-term vacation rental application fee; introduce ordinance regulating short-term rental administration and enforcement; consider cancellation of Nov. 6, 2018 election.
San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors. Meets Tuesday. 805-781-5000. Discuss amendments to Affordable Housing Fund fee structure and Inclusionary Housing Ordinance; Consider and provide direction on County Housing Initiatives Package.
Templeton Community Services District Board. Meets Tuesday. 805-434-4900. Consider a $12,100 survey on how to best fund Fire and Emergency Services. Receive a report on the sale or transfer of unconnected water units within the district.
