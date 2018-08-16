Brush fire scorches 10 acres in Atascadero, Cal Fire says

A vegetation fire burned approximately 10 acres Thursday afternoon in Atascadero, Cal Fire said.

Authorities first responded to the blaze near the intersection of Gabarda and Tampico roads about 4:15 p.m.

The fire threatened multiple structures on Rocky Canyon Road a short time later, and some residents elected to evacuate on their own, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.

Forward progress on the fire was stopped by 5:20 p.m., Elms said, and crews were expected to remain on scene for several hours.

California Highway Patrol also temporarily closed Rocky Canyon Road while officials worked to contain the blaze.

Firefighters from Atascadero, Templeton and Cal Fire all responded to the scene, Elms said.

