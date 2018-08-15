At Paso’s new ‘resort-like’ apartment complex, rent starts at $1,700 a month

A new luxury apartment complex in Paso Robles will bring more than 140 townhomes and apartments to the east side of town.

Construction on Blue Oak, a 142-unit complex located on 12 acres of land on Experimental Station Road, is nearly complete. But living in the community won’t come cheap — rents range from $1,700 to $2,700 per month.

Craig Jones — president of MBK Rental Living, the Irvine-based company that owns the community — wants life in the development to be “resort-like.”

The community will include amenities such as a pool, basketball court, clubhouse and fitness center.

“We approached this as a way of adding quality housing to the city,” Jones said.

All of the townhomes and apartments will be rental units — 30 percent have one bedroom, 60 percent have two bedrooms, and 10 percent have three bedrooms, he said.

MBK bought its land in early 2017 and began construction later that year, Jones said. He declined to disclose financial information about the land purchase and the cost of building the development.

The complex will host a grand opening on Saturday, but Jones said about a quarter of Blue Oak’s units have already been leased.

“It really speaks to the depth of demand for this project,” he said. “We’ve been very pleased.”