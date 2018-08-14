Rescuers save swimmer in distress off Cayucos

A swimmer in distress was rescued in Cayucos on Tuesday and taken to the hospital for treatment.
Multiple agencies responded to a report of a swimmer struggling approximately 150 yards off Cayucos’ shore around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
Cayucos Fire Department, Cal Fire, Morro Bay Harbor Patrol, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff and San Luis Obispo Urban Search and Rescue Team all responded to the call at 10th Street and Pacific Avenue.
Cayucos Fire Chief Matt Toevs said the swimmer was not immediately spotted but was found once Morro Bay Harbor Patrol arrived.
Once recovered to land, the swimmer was transported to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo.
Jason Wadell of the board of directors at San Luis Obispo Search and Rescue posted in the SLO County News and Public Safety Facebook group that the swimmer was caught in a rip current. However, Toevs did not confirm this was the cause of distress and could not provide any further details.
