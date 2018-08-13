Learn San Luis Obispo’s secrets on this walking tour
Come along on a walking tour of San Luis Obispo, a well-preserved city that has retained much of its history. From outlaw tales to adobe life to railroad history, Secret SLO's tours satisfy the curious.
The Wellsona Road and Highway 101 intersection in Paso Robles, California, has seen about 20 car crashes since 2011, and seven were fatal. Caltrans plans to put an underpass just south of the intersection.
What did Morro Bay, California, look like in the 1940s? An 8mm video shot in 1948 by Cayucos resident Vic Hansen shows how much the San Luis Obispo County city has changed in the years after World War II.
For two decades, Boo Boos Record store has hosted an event where kids can sing, dance and listen to music together. SLO Mayor Heidi Harmon has been influential in keeping the program open, store owner Mike White says.
Executive Director Doug Jenzen gives the countdown as the Guadalupe-Nipomo Dunes Center's sphinx head is unveiled for the public. It is one of the latest finds from the set of Cecil B. DeMille's silent movie masterpiece "The Ten Commandments."
Every Tuesday during the evening commute, since Donald Trump was sworn in as president, an informal protest has formed at the corner of South Bay Boulevard and Los Osos Valley Road in Los Osos, California.
Grant Desme at age 24 was an Oakland A's prospect when he decided to enter the priesthood. Now, the former Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo baseball star has returned to professional baseball with the Lancaster Barnstormers.
The California Mid-State Fair crowned Paso Robles, California, native Ashley Davis, a Cal Poly SLO student, as its 2018 pageant winner on Tuesday. Runner-up contestants were from Oceano and San Miguel.