16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 12

Life in SLO’s Adobes Walking Tour
10 to noon
Find out where our mud buildings are, who lived in them, how they were built, and why they survived. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Pop-Up Vinyl Record Sale
10 to 2 p.m.
Record swap and pop-up. Libertine Brewing Co., 1234 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-464-2994.
2nd Annual Avila Beach Yoga Festival
10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Yoga festival. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $45 to $100. 805-540-3501.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents. Morro Rock parking lot, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Boatzart Concert on the Bay
Noon to 1 p.m.
Music by Big Rock Balalaika Orchestra and Balkan Singers. Baywood Park Pier, 601 to 639 El Moro Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-6557.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
‘Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m.
Musical romp through Rome. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Dave Becker Quartet
4 p.m.
Jazz Vespers Concert. Meet-the-artists reception follows. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Tom Ranier
4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Piano and clarinet. Harmony Café, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Sunday Dance Party
6 to 8 p.m.
Dance lessons and dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $0 to $5. 888-395-4965.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘Theatre Queens — a Drag Revue’
7 p.m.
Sloqueerodos. 18 and older. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
Second Sunday at Seven
7 to 9 p.m.
Jeanie Greensfelder and Ben Lawless poetry. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.
‘And the World Goes ’Round: Music from Kander and Ebb’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Songs by Tony Award-winning team behind “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-8190.
Roger Daltrey
8 p.m.
Founding member and lead singer of rock band The Who. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $65 to $115. 805-286-3680.
