16 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 12

August 11, 2018 05:02 PM

Life in SLO’s Adobes Walking Tour

10 to noon

Find out where our mud buildings are, who lived in them, how they were built, and why they survived. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Pop-Up Vinyl Record Sale

10 to 2 p.m.

Record swap and pop-up. Libertine Brewing Co., 1234 Broad St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-464-2994.

2nd Annual Avila Beach Yoga Festival

10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Yoga festival. Avila Beach Golf Resort, 6464 Ana Bay Road, Avila Beach. $45 to $100. 805-540-3501.

Sea Otter Experience

11 to 3 p.m.

See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents. Morro Rock parking lot, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.

Boatzart Concert on the Bay

Noon to 1 p.m.

Music by Big Rock Balalaika Orchestra and Balkan Singers. Baywood Park Pier, 601 to 639 El Moro Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-6557.

Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour

Noon to 4 p.m.

Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.

‘Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’

2 to 4 p.m.

Musical romp through Rome. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.

Lawless San Luis Walking Tour

2 to 4 p.m.

A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.

Dave Becker Quartet

4 p.m.

Jazz Vespers Concert. Meet-the-artists reception follows. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.

Tom Ranier

4 to 6 p.m., 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Piano and clarinet. Harmony Café, 824 Main St. Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.

Sunday Dance Party

6 to 8 p.m.

Dance lessons and dancing. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $0 to $5. 888-395-4965.

‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’

6 to 8:30 p.m.

A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.

‘Theatre Queens — a Drag Revue’

7 p.m.

Sloqueerodos. 18 and older. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.

Second Sunday at Seven

7 to 9 p.m.

Jeanie Greensfelder and Ben Lawless poetry. Coalesce Garden Chapel, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2880.

‘And the World Goes ’Round: Music from Kander and Ebb’

7:30 to 10 p.m.

Songs by Tony Award-winning team behind “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-8190.

Roger Daltrey

8 p.m.

Founding member and lead singer of rock band The Who. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $65 to $115. 805-286-3680.

