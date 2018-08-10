SLO County is bracing for wildfire — and workers are clearing an evacuation path

Workers remove vegetation along the side of Cambria Pines Road in Cambria as part of a Cal Fire's wildfire management program. The program in SLO County is paid for through funds from PG&E
By
Take a tour of Morro Bay in 1948

Local

Take a tour of Morro Bay in 1948

What did Morro Bay, California, look like in the 1940s? An 8mm video shot in 1948 by Cayucos resident Vic Hansen shows how much the San Luis Obispo County city has changed in the years after World War II.