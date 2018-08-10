22 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 11

Book sale
9 to 1 p.m.
Fiction, non-fiction, children’s, DVDs and CDs. Cayucos Library, 310 B St. 25 cents to $1 per item. 805-995-3312.
San Simeon Pier Safari
10 to 11 a.m.
Explore marine life in San Simeon Cove. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1. Free. 805-927-2145.
Weather and Coastal Erosion
10 to noon
John Lindsey talks on the geological impacts of weather on the Fiscalini Ranch Preserve. Bluff Trail, Windsor Boulevard. Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
Oceano’s Beavers: Adorable Wildlife or Destructive Pests?
10 to noon
Search for Oceano’s beavers. 0.5 mile walk. Meet at Oceano Dunes Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-772-2694.
Heart of SLO History Walking Tour
10 to noon
Walk downtown, Chinatown and Tiger Town from the Mission Era to Streamline Moderne. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Morro Rock parking lot. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Inga Swearingen & Guy Budd
2 to 3 p.m.
Jazz. Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-772-6394.
‘Goldrush in Oceano’
2 to 3 p.m.
The story of good deeds and greed, lawsuits and hope. Summer Historic Theatre. IOOF Hall, South County Historical Society, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-8282.
Rise of a Railroad Town Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Trains transformed sleepy San Luis from the middle of nowhere to the center of somewhere. San Luis Obispo Railroad Museum, 1940 Santa Barbara Ave., San Luis Obispo. $20. 805-210-8687.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
2 to 4 p.m., 7 to 9 p.m.
Musical romp through Rome. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20-$39. 805-786-2440.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
3 to 6:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Morro Bay Estuary
4 to 5 p.m.
A chance to understand the Morro Bay Estuary. 1.25 miles. Meet at the Marina Trailhead, at the east end of the Marina parking lot in Morro Bay State Park. Morro Bay State Park Road, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Growling Old Geezers
5 to 10 p.m.
Contra dance lesson followed by live music. Odd Fellows Hall, 520 Dana St., San Luis Obispo. $5 to $10, free for 17 and under. 805-602-2929.
Battle of the Badges 2018
5:30 to 10:30 p.m.
Boxing, MMA, and Kickboxing. Veterans Hall, 801 Grand Ave., San Luis Obispo. $25 to $75. 805-458-4642.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Paso Robles Rotary Winemakers’ Cookoff
6 to 9 p.m.
Wineries and breweries compete to cook the best barbecue. Music by Julie Beaver & the Bad Dogs. Benefits local high school scholarships. Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave., Paso Robles. $50-$90. 877-755-7845.
Salty Suites
6 to 9 p.m.
Pop-bluegrass trio. Morro Bay Wine Seller, 601 Embarcadero #5, Morro Bay. $10. 805-204-6821.
Saturday in the Park
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Live music. Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
‘Unum’
8 to 10 p.m.
Vocal ensemble Resonance celebrates the unifying power of music. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $25. www.facebook.com/ResonanceSLO
‘Black Panther’ movie showing
8 to 11 p.m.
T’Challa, heir to Wakanda, must step forward to lead his people. Sunken Gardens, 15 E. Mall, Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
8 to 11:30 p.m.
Alternative indie music. Sure Sure opens. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $25.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
