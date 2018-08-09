Power outage in downtown SLO leaves multiple businesses in the dark

More than 1,200 people were without power Thursday afternoon in downtown San Luis Obispo.
A failure in an underground vault in the sidewalk in the 600 block of Higuera Street caused the outage, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department.
“Several signals intersections are dark, treat as a four way stop,” Police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweeted at 2:07 p.m. “Please avoid the area.”
Multiple businesses were without power, Cantrell said, and the San Luis Obispo Fire Department was dispatched to the scene.
According to the PG&E online outage map, 1,227 customers were affected.
PG&E is investigating the cause, and the estimated restoration time is 5:30 p.m.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
