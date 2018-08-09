16 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 10

Birds, Beaches & Bivalves
1 to 3 p.m.
Observe the birds, clams and native flora. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave., Oceano. Free. 805-772-2694.
Birds of Land and Sea
10 to noon
Observe cormorants, pelicans and gulls. Morro Rock. Free. 805-772-2694.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
10 to noon
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. Sauer-Adams Adobe, 964 Chorro St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Guided Meditation Group
10:30 to noon
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St. Free. 805-439-2757.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Victorian Houses, Wild West Lives Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Surrounded by elegant buildings and exotic plants, how did the people in this dusty cattle town live? History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St. Free. 805-395-6659.
‘Matilda’ movie showing
3 to 5 p.m.
A genius little girl and her teacher versus the worst parents and school principal imaginable. San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St. Free. 805-781-5775.
Salt Marsh to Mudflats
4 to 5:45 p.m.
Morro Bay State Park marina peninsula boardwalk. Park close to east end of bayside marina parking lot or across the street at campground restrooms. Easy walk, 0.5 miles. Morro Bay State Park Road. Free. 805-772-2694.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
‘A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum’
7 to 9 p.m.
Musical romp through Rome. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $20 to $39. 805-786-2440.
‘The Mix Tape’
7 to 9:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Glen Delpit and the Subterraneans
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Blues-roots Americana. D’Anbino Vineyards & Cellars, 710 Pine St., Paso Robles. $5 to $10. 559-233-3450.
‘And the World Goes ’Round: Music from Kander and Ebb’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Songs by Tony Award-winning team behind “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-8190.
La Arrolladora Banda el Limon
8 p.m.
Concert. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $45 to $99.
