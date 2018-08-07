Looking for street parking? 4 SLO County towns just added new restrictions

New limitations on parking in various locations around San Luis Obispo County were adopted Wednesday by the Board of Supervisors.

The restrictions are meant to enhance road safety. In most cases, the changes are a result of requests by nearby residents.

Here’s where you’ll see new signs posted or painted curbs:

Cottontail Creek Road, Cayucos. No parking will be allowed on the road next to Whale Rock reservoir from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise to prevent overnight camping.





No parking will be allowed on the road next to Whale Rock reservoir from one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise to prevent overnight camping. Division Street, Nipomo. No parking will be allowed for 140 feet on the southwest side of Division Street near Beverly Drive to improve visibility at the intersection.





No parking will be allowed for 140 feet on the southwest side of Division Street near Beverly Drive to improve visibility at the intersection. 13th Street, Oceano. No parking will be allowed in front of an existing bus stop on the east side about 150 feet north of Paso Robles Street to make it easier for the bus to stop at an appropriate place.





No parking will be allowed in front of an existing bus stop on the east side about 150 feet north of Paso Robles Street to make it easier for the bus to stop at an appropriate place. Vineyard Drive, Templeton. No parking will be allowed on the south side of the street between Bennett Way and Rossi Road between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. to prevent people from parking cars in the lot with “for sale” signs for multiple days. The new rule is not meant to discourage commuters from using the area as a park and ride.





No parking will be allowed on the south side of the street between Bennett Way and Rossi Road between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. to prevent people from parking cars in the lot with “for sale” signs for multiple days. The new rule is not meant to discourage commuters from using the area as a park and ride. Rossi Road, Templeton. No parking will be allowed on the east side of the street near the new commercial development south of Vineyard Drive between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. to discourage overnight parking, and no parking is allowed at anytime on most of the remainder of the road.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!