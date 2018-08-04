17 things to do in SLO County on Sunday, Aug. 5

Fiscalini Ranch Bluff Trail Walk
10 to noon
Walk starts at South end of Bluff Trail. Fiscalini Ranch Preserve, Bluff Trail, Windsor Blvd., Cambria. Free. 805-927-2202.
SLO Adobes Walking Tour
10 to noon
Find out where our mud buildings are, who lived in them, how they were built and why they survived. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Los Osos Oaks Reserve
10 to noon
Meet at Reserve entrance, 0.7 miles east of South Bay Blvd. on Los Osos Valley Road. Los Osos Oaks State Reserve, Los Osos Valley Road, Los Osos. Free. 805-772-2694.
Rainbow of Gems Show and Sale
10 to 5 p.m.
Fun for serious rock hounds, as well as novices. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. Free Admission and Parking. 805-489-6590.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Handicap accessible. Morro Rock parking lot, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Jill Knight
12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Solo acoustic. Mint + Craft Summer Music. Monterey Street Patio, 848 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 415-394-6500.
Speaking French
1 to 2:30 p.m.
French speakers and learners. Coastal Peaks Coffee, 3566 S. Higuera St., No. 100, San Luis Obispo. 805-225-1270.
Human History and Coastal Geology
1 to 2:30 p.m.
Walk along the bluffs to discover ancient proof of geologic forces that shaped our coastline. Meet at the Fig Tree parking lot off Highway 1, two miles north of Exit 285 (Cayucos Drive) in Cayucos. Easy hike. Free. 805-772-2694.
Heart of SLO History Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Walk downtown, Chinatown and Tiger Town from the Mission Era to modern times. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Famous Jazz Artist Series
4 to 6 p.m.; 7 to 8:15 p.m.
Luther Hughes, Darrel Voss, Karl Well and Charlie & Sandi Shoemake celebrate the music of Jerome Kern and Irving Berlin. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. $10 to $20. 805-927-0179.
Sunday Dance Parties
6 to 8 p.m.
Free lessons and fun dancing with great people. Generally no charge. Occasionally $5 when DJ’d. Atascadero Agricultural Hall, 5035 Palma Ave., Atascadero. $0 to $5. 888-395-4965.
‘The Mix Tape’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Charlie Hunter Trio
7 p.m.
Jazz. The Siren, 900 Main St., Morro Bay. $30. www.charliehunter.com
SLO Brew Comedy Series
7 p.m.
Headliner Kabir Sing, with Mahesh Kotagi and Sean Reddy. 18 and older. SLO Brew, 736 Higuera St., San Luis Obispo. $10. 805-543-1843.
‘And the World Goes ’Round: Music from Kander and Ebb’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Songs by Tony Award-winning team behind “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-8190.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
