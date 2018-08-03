23 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, Aug. 4

Stride with the Tide 5K
7:15 to noon
5K from the Pismo Beach Pier. Pismo Beach Pier, 100 Pomeroy Ave., Pismo Beach. $15 to $25. 805-773-7049.
Sierra Club Hike: Montaña de Oro State Park
9 a.m.
Meet at the Valencia Peak Trailhead. About 12.5 miles and 1,600 feet. 310-864-4679. Montaña de Oro State Park, Pecho Road, Los Osos. Free. 310-864-4679.
Library Book Sale
9 to 1 p.m.
In the library parking lot. Prices drop to a “buck a bag” at noon. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. 805-528-1862.
Brunch by the Lake
9 to noon
Enjoy food trucks, yoga, coffee, a boat parade, live music, art, kids’ activities and more. Laguna Lake Park. Free.
Summer Fun Day
10 to noon
Learn about the Chumash culture. Oso Flaco Lake State Park, 2905 Oso Flaco Lake Road, Nipomo. $5 parking. 805-474-2664.
California Craftsman Houses Walking Tours
10 to noon
See the city’s finest Craftsman houses. The Dallidet Adobe & Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Rainbow of Gems Show and Sale
10 to 5 p.m.
Fun for serious rock hounds, as well as novices. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. Free. 805-489-6590.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Obon Festival
Noon to 8 p.m.
Japanese cultural event. St. Patrick Catholic School, 900 W. Branch St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-595-2625.
Marine Mammals of the Central Coast
1 to 2 p.m.
Learn about local marine mammals. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
Harmony Wine and Beer Festival
1 to 4 p.m.
Enjoy local wines and brews. Live music by Bear Market Riot. Benefits nonprofit Infant Essentials. Harmony Valley Road, Harmony. $45. 805-927-1625.
‘Goldrush in Oceano’
2 to 3 p.m.
The story of good deeds and greed, lawsuits and hope. Summer Historic Theatre. IOOF Hall, South County Historical Society, 128 Bridge St., Arroyo Grande. Free. 805-489-8282.
Drought and Native Trees
2 to 4 p.m.
Botanist Ed Bobich will speak about the effects of drought on coast live oaks in the Elfin Forest and native walnut trees. Morro Bay State Park Museum of Natural History, 20 State Park Road, Morro Bay. $3; under 17 free. 805-772-2694.
Lawless San Luis Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
A guide leads a 2-mile walking tour featuring Wild West history. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $20; students $10. 805-210-8687.
Zongo All Stars
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
Cal Poly Honor Choir Festival Concert
2:30 p.m.
High school singers from around California perform with Cal Poly singers. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-756-2406.
‘The Mix Tape’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Glen Delpit and the Subterraneans
5:30 to 8 p.m.
Rock. BarrelHouse Brewing Company, 3055 Limestone Way, Paso Robles. Free. 559-233-3450.
Saturday in the Park
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Live music. Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
Aloha Hawaii Live
7 p.m.
Hawaiian Music. Clark Center for the Performing Arts, 487 Fair Oaks Ave, Arroyo Grande. $39 to $49. 805-489-9444.
Y&T
7 to 11:30 p.m.
Hark rock. Fremont Theater, 1035 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. www.meniketti.com
Blame Sally
7 to 9:30 p.m.
Folk. Castoro Cellars, 1315 North Bethel Road, Templeton. $25. 805-238-0725.
Gipsy Kings
8 p.m.
Flamenco/salsa/pop music. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road , Paso Robles. $48 to $93. 805-286-3680.
