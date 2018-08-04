How do you prevent a DUI? California offers new video training

Bartenders and servers at bars, nightclubs, wineries and restaurants — as well as anyone interested in learning how to serve drinks responsibly — now have the opportunity to access a free online training video and materials produced by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control agency (ABC).
The training is focused on how best to prevent driving under the influence incidents from occurring, as well as knowing the laws relating to serving alcohol.
The Department’s Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs (LEAD) program provides tips on rules and regulations related to avoiding sales to minors, sales to obviously intoxicated people and illicit drug activity at licensed establishments — among a host of other topics.
Those include reporting drug sales or paraphernalia in a bar as soon as possible to authorities and making sure to check on the identification of those who may look underage or face a monetary fine, community service or time in jail. Sales to minors also puts a business at risk of a fine of between $750 and $20,000 or suspension or revocation of an alcohol license.
The latest data from 2015 from the California Department of Motor Vehicles shows that 135 alcohol-related crashes occurred, along with 15 alcohol-related fatal wrecks, in San Luis Obispo County. That data is part of an analysis over a four-year period from 2011-2015.
The course, including video education, is pertinent bartenders and servers, but applicable to anyone — and comes with a certificate of completion. It’s available at abc.ca.gov.
“The LEAD program is designed to provide licensees and servers with the tools and knowledge needed to promote responsible consumption, keep alcohol out of the hands of minors and make our communities safer,” said ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith.
The new training tool makes instruction more convenient as people previously traveled “long distances to attend live training sessions in a classroom-type setting,” said ABC officials in a statement. “By offering this training online ABC is helping licensees and servers by increasing access and making it easier to get training.”
Live training will still be offered, according to ABC, and those interested can learn more about where and when those sessions are held by going to the website: https://www.tracelead.abc.ca.gov.
ABC also is currently developing a program as part of a new state law requiring all alcoholic beverage servers and their supervisors to complete an ABC-approved training course in responsible beverage service by July 2021.
