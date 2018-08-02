14 things to do in SLO County on Friday, Aug. 3

Heart of SLO History Walking Tour
10 to Noon.
Walk downtown, Chinatown and Tiger Town from the mission era to modern times. History Center of San Luis Obispo County, 696 Monterey St., San Luis Obispo. $10 to $20. 805-210-8687.
Rainbow of Gems Show and Sale
10 to 5 p.m.
Fun for serious rock hounds, as well as novices. Nipomo High School, 525 N. Thompson Road, Nipomo. Free. 805-489-6590.
Guided Meditation Class
10:30 to Noon.
Morro Bay Library, 625 Harbor St., Morro Bay. Free. 805-439-2757.
Jennifer Martin
Noon to 12:45 p.m.
Brown Bag Concert. Solo acoustic guitar. First Presbyterian Church, 981 Marsh St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-543-5451.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune, lagoon plant, animal species, Pismo clams, off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Cambria Farmers Market
2:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Cambria’s West Village. Veterans Memorial Building, 1000 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-395-6659.
‘Moana’ movie showing
3 to 5 p.m.
In Polynesia, Moana seeks out demigod Maui to set things right. Rated PG. San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5775.
Teen Virtual Reality
3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
The Occulus Rift is available for teens to play. Step into space or a new world with virtual reality. Los Osos Library, 2075 Palisades Ave., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-1864.
Avila Beach Farmers Market
4 to 8 p.m.
Beachfront Farmers Market. Avila Beach Promenade. Free to $10. 805-602-8266.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
Pianist plays songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Café, 824 Main St., Cambria. Free. 805-924-1219.
Adam Levine Quartet
7 to 9 p.m.
Jazz music. Coalesce Bookstore, 845 Main St., Morro Bay. $10 to $20. 805-772-2880.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
6 to 8:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘And the World Goes ’Round: Music from Kander and Ebb’
7:30 to 10 p.m.
Songs by Tony Award-winning team behind “Cabaret” and “Chicago.” Cambria Center for the Arts, 1350 Main St., Cambria. $25. 805-927-8190.
‘The Three Musketeers’
7:30 to 11 p.m.
A young man joins an elite team of soldiers in 17th-century Paris. Central Coast Shakespeare Festival. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. 805-903-3567.
For a complete list of events, visit events.sanluisobispo.com.
Comments