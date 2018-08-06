More than 11,400 SLO County households could get a discount on their PG&E bill — if they apply

PG&E offers a discount that could save customers at least 20 percent on their energy bills, but the utility company says one in 10 eligible households — more than 11,400 in San Luis Obispo County — aren’t signed up for the program.
PG&E offers the California Alternate Rates for Energy (CARE) program for income-qualified households, but more than 150,000 eligible customers throughout the state aren’t signed up, according to a news release.
According to the release, San Luis Obispo County has the fifth highest number of eligible customers not enrolled in CARE, with 11,409 qualified households not enrolled.
The income level is set by the California Public Utilities Commission each year. For 2018-19, eligibility upper limits by household size are:
- 1-2 people: $32,920
- 3 people: $41,560
- 4 people: $50,200
- 5 people: $58,840
- 6 people: $67,480
- 7 people: $76,120
- 8 people: $84,760
- For households larger than eight people, add $8,640 for each additional person.
These income levels are effective through May 31, 2019. Most customers receive the discount for two years; if you are on a fixed income, you get the discount for four years.
The size of the discount varies, but the baseline for it is 20 percent, according to the CARE website.
To learn more about the CARE Program, or to apply, visit www.pge.com/care.
