These SLO County kids gathered goodies for the pets of domestic abuse survivors

A group of five animal-loving children from San Luis Obispo County recently gathered donations for local survivors of intimate partner violence and their furry friends.

In June, local nonprofit RISE, which provides services for survivors of sexual and intimate partner violence and their loved ones, received a $3,000 grant from animal crisis care group RedRover.

The grant allowed RISE to construct on-site housing at its Atascadero shelter for dogs and cats, RISE Associate Director Jane Pomeroy said.

The shelter now has the capacity for eight cats and eight dogs, Pomeroy said, and is currently housing at least one dog.

Although the grant paid for the kennels, RISE relies on donations to provide basic pet needs, such as food bowls, grooming products and cleaning supplies. That’s where the kids stepped in.

A dog sits outside a dozen kennels recently installed at RISE’s Atascadero shelter. The kennels allow survivors of domestic violence to escape dangerous living situations without leaving their animals behind. Courtesy photo

According to RISE, the kids “spread the word and gathered bags of goodies for the survivors and their pets” by drawing pictures, making lists and collecting items for victims and their pets. They donated proximately $150 worth of leashes, bowls, pet waste bags, food and blankets, Pomeroy said.

Pismo Beach resident Heather Harvey and Arroyo Grande resident Maria Rice were two parents who accompanied the children when the donations were dropped off, Pomeroy said. Neither could be reached for comment Wednesday, and the children’s names were not available.

“We know that coming to shelters and leaving abusers can be especially difficult if they are worried they can bring their pets with them,” Pomeroy said. “It can serve as a barrier to seeking services such as ours.”

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, more than 70 percent of pet-owning women entering domestic violence shelters reported that their abuser had injured, killed, or threatened family pets. As many as 65 percent of domestic violence victims are unable to escape their abusers because they fear leaving their pets behind, the coalition said.

For more information about helping domestic violence survivors and their pets, visit riseslo.org or RedRover.org.