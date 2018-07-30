Man sent to hospital after fire at Santa Margarita home

A Santa Margarita man was injured Monday evening in a fire that burned a shed behind his home.
Fire crews responded to the 2400 block of I Street about 5 p.m. and found a shed fully involved in flames with an unresponsive man on the ground nearby, according to Robert Guy, deputy fire chief for the Santa Margarita Fire Department.
The man was transported to the hospital for treatment, Guy said.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and prevent it from spreading to the rest of the property.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Tribune photographer Joe Johnston contributed to this story.
