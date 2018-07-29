San Luis Obispo police ask for help finding at-risk missing man

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking for help finding Matthew Tripp, a 29-year-old at-risk man who was last seen on Wednesday.
Tripp was reported missing on Friday, according to police, but has not been seen since Wednesday. His last known location was in rural Paso Robles, just north of Templeton, police said.
After Tripp was reported missing, the sheriff’s search and rescue team searched that area extensively and did not find him, police said.
Tripp is 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 160 pounds, police said. He drives a black 2005 GMC Sierra 4WD truck with rear-end damage. The license plate number on his truck is 7W88583.
Anyone with information about Tripp should call Det. Suzie Walsh at 805-594-8004.
