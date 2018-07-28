1 person hospitalized after house fire in Morro Bay

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday evening after a structure fire broke out in Morro Bay.
A single-family residence was destroyed and two other structures were damaged in the 400 block of Jamaica Street, said Morro Bay Fire Chief Steve Knuckles.
Six engines responded to the blaze, and crews had the fire knocked down by 5:30 p.m., Knuckles said.
Firefighters were expected to remain on scene cleaning up for about three hours.
Knuckles said one person was taken to the hospital — whose condition was unknown — and two others made it out uninjured.
