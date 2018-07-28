At least 1 person dead as vehicle goes off cliff at Big Sur

The California Highway Patrol is reporting at least one person dead after a white vehicle went off a cliff at Big Sur near Willow Creek on Saturday morning.

The vehicle was reported over the cliff at 9 a.m. Saturday, falling an estimated 250 or 300 feet before landing on the beach. As of 10:19 a.m., emergency responders were waiting for aerial support to do a flyover, which the foggy weather was preventing.

In addition, U.S. Forest Service personnel are doing a search-and-rescue effort “for body recovery,” according to the CHP.

It’s unclear how many people were in the vehicle or what their status is.

This story will be updated when more information is available.