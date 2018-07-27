21 things to do in SLO County on Saturday, July 28

J1
1 to 2 p.m.
Conscious hip hop. Community Room. All ages. San Luis Obispo City-County Library, 995 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. Free. 805-781-5991.
Animal Tracks
10 to 11 a.m.
Learn about animal tracks in the State Park. Meet at the Morro Strand State Beach kiosk off Highway 1 at Yerba Buena in North Morro Bay. Morro Strand State Beach, Highway 1, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Life of the California Sea Otter
10 to 11 a.m.
Learn about our local California sea otters, where to view them and how marine biologists study and protect them. Reservations required. 805-927-2145. Coastal Discovery Center, Highway 1, San Simeon. Free. 805-927-2145.
Modern Masters of Architecture Walking Tour
10 to noon
Learn about the work of renowned innovators from Julia Morgan to Frank Lloyd Wright. The Dallidet Adobe & Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $20; students $10. 805-210-8687.
Sea Otter Experience
11 to 3 p.m.
See live otters, ask questions and listen to docents talk about them. Handicap accessible. Morro Rock parking lot, 101 Coleman Drive, Morro Bay. Free. 805-772-2694.
Oceano Dunes Visitor Center Tour
Noon to 4 p.m.
Hands-on exhibits of native dune and lagoon plant and animal species, including Pismo clams, as well as off-highway vehicles and cultural history. Oceano Dunes District Visitor Center, 555 Pier Ave. Free. 805-474-2664.
Rise of a Railroad Town Walking Tour
2 to 4 p.m.
Relive the epic of the West through the men, women, buildings, and rolling stock of the Railroad District. The Dallidet Adobe and Gardens, 1185 Pacific St., San Luis Obispo. $20; students $10. 805-210-8687.
‘Building the Wall’ staged reading
2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m.
A terrifying exploration of what happens if we let fear win. San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre, 888 Morro St., San Luis Obispo. $15. 805-786-2440.
Bear Market Riot
2 to 6 p.m.
Barefoot Concerts on the Green. Sea Pines Golf Resort, 1945 Solano St., Los Osos. Free. 805-528-5252.
‘Gold Fever at the Rough and Ready’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
A mining camp roars to life during the California Gold Rush. With “Anchors Aweigh” vaudeville revue. Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
Down From the Mountain
5 to 8 p.m.
Live music. Asuncion Ridge Vineyards & Inn, 725 12th St., Paso Robles. 805-237-1425.
S.O.U.L. Kitchen Fundraiser
5 to 8 p.m.
Live music, food, wine, silent and live auctions and raffles. Benefits The Wellness Kitchen. Peachy Canyon Winery, 1480 N. Bethel Road, Templeton. $40. 805-434-1800.
Masquerade Gala Fundraiser
6 to 11 p.m.
Live and silent auctions with items and travel opportunities. Trilogy at Monarch Dunes, 1645 Trilogy Parkway, Nipomo. $75. 805-574-1638.
Charlie Shoemake
6 to 8:30 p.m.
The jazz pianist and vibraphone player, teacher and founder of the Central Coast’s Famous Jazz Artist series will play songs from the Great American Songbook. Harmony Cafe, 824 Main St. Cambria.
Urban Desert Cabaret / Mojave Desert
6 to 9 p.m.
Singer-songwriter Joe City Garcia. The Last Stage West/Toro Creek Event Center, 15050 Morro Road, Atascadero. Free. 805-461-1393.
Saturday in the Park
6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Live music. Atascadero Lake Park, 9315 Pismo Ave., Atascadero. Free. 805-470-3360.
‘The Sketch Show’
7 to 10 p.m.
Sketch comedy by The Happy Accidents. Central Coast Comedy Theater. J. Buckley Theater, 824 Main St., Cambria. $8. 805-927-3871.
‘The Mix Tape’
3 to 5:30 p.m.
College student Molly finds fame as a pop idol. With “Blue Collar Vaudeville Revue.” Great American Melodrama and Vaudeville, 1863 Front St., Oceano. $21 to $28. 805-489-2499.
‘As You Like It’
7:30 p.m.
Central Coast Shakespeare Festival 2018 presents one of Shakespeare’s most romantic comedies. Food and wine available for purchase. Filipponi Ranch, 1850 Calle Joaquin Road, San Luis Obispo. $12 to $20. 805-903-3567.
Joe Bonamassa
8 p.m.
Rock and blues. Vina Robles Amphitheatre, 3800 Mill Road, Paso Robles. $104 to $154. 805-286-3680.
‘Music Without Borders’
8 to 10 p.m.
Festival Mozaic Orchestra Series. Mission San Luis Obispo, 751 Palm St., San Luis Obispo. $35 to $80. 805-781-3009.
